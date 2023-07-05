Spain to face England in U21 Euros final after dismantling Ukraine in semi-final

Spain will have the chance at achieving U21 European Championship glory this week, after they came from behind to defeat Ukraine 5-1 in their semi-final tie in Bucharest.

La Rojita fell behind after 13 minutes with Artem Bondarenko opening the scoring for the young Ukrainian side. However, Spain responded soon after, with Abel Ruiz and Oihan Sancet scoring within seven minutes of each other to make it 2-1.

It stayed that way until half time, but Spain added a third less than 10 minutes into the second period. Real Madrid youngster Antonio Blanco got the goal for Santi Denia’s side, which gave them a comfortable advantage.

It got even better soon after, with Osasuna’s Aimar Oroz scoring Spain’s fourth, with Sergio Gomez making it 5-1 with just over 10 minutes remaining in the match.

The result means that Spain will take on England in Saturday’s final, after the Young Lions defeated Israel 3-0 in their own semi-final clash.