Reports of Manchester City bidding for talented Atletico Madrid youngster are “not true”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Manchester City are currently in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over a possible deal for Rodrigo Riquelme.

The 23-year-old, who is currently with Spain at the U21 European Championship in Romania and Georgia, had an excellent loan spell at Girona last season, scoring five and assisting four in 35 appearances for the Catalan side.

Atletico Madrid value Riquelme very highly, and it is reported that they value him at €30m after rejecting an offer worth up to €21m from the European champions. However, Manchester Evening News have now reported that Man City have not yet submitted any offers for Riquelme.

Despite valuing him highly, Atletico Madrid may not keep Riquelme at the club this summer anyway, even if Man City withdraw their interest. Another loan spell has been speculated upon, although Riquelme will have pre-season to prove himself to Diego Simeone.

