Real Madrid youngster tipped for first-team after successful season with Castilla

Real Madrid seem to have a knack for producing left-backs, as appears to be the case for Spain as a whole at the moment, and it looks as if they may have another one on their hands.

19-year-old Rafel Obrador is coming off the back of a successful season with Raul Gonzalez at Real Madrid Castilla, standing out as one of the motors of the team, which came within minutes of winning promotion to Segunda. He made 35 appearances with Castilla and the under-19s last season, making 35 starts and giving 2 assists.

Obrador arrived at the Real Madrid academy from Real Mallorca in 2020, having made his debut as a 16-year-old in the first team with Vicente Moreno. However he chose to make the switch to La Fabrica.

Diario AS say that his ability to get to the byline, deliver dangerous balls and even get on the scoresheet at times mark him out as a potential candidate for the first team.

With Ferland Mendy allowed to depart, and just Fran Garcia as a natural alternative in the position, Obrador could be given a shot in the first-team if things break his way. Garcia himself of course came through the academy, and both he and Miguel Gutierrez were impressive in La Liga last time.

Of course to be given a real shot at success, it would rely on Real Madrid failing to find a successor to Mendy, should his departure happen. Of late, Los Blancos have shown a preference for what has become known as the Dani Carvajal formula – a permanent sale with an option to buy back or a 50% sell-on clause, maintaining some control over the future of youngsters they let go. That was the case with Garcia, and if Obrador is to make it at Real Madrid, it seems more likely he will have to pass through that gauntlet.