Real Madrid midfielder admits he is in the dark about future – ‘Nobody has been in contact with me’

Real Madrid midfielder Antonio Blanco has revealed that he is somewhat in the dark over his future at the club.

Blanco, 22, was once regarded as one of the most talented midfielders in the Real Madrid academy, and captained Castilla for a while, but failed to break the glass ceiling to the first team. He spent last season on loan at Cadiz, where he saw little game time, before moving to Alaves, where he became a crucial part of their promotion push. Blanco admitted he would happily return to the club.

“It is a team that will always be there and if I have to wear that shirt again, it would be welcome,” Blanco told Relevo.

Currently he is on international duty with Spain’s under-21 side, who face Ukraine in the semi-finals of the Euros on Wednesday evening. He went on to reveal that Real Madrid have not yet tell him when he should return, or to which team (Castilla or the senior side).

“I have one year left on my contract with Real Madrid, for now I have to do the preseason again. I hope to finish on the 8th of July in the final and then I will have my holidays after the whole year. Then we will see if I go to a team directly or if I do the preseason with Madrid, it is not known at the moment. I have a year left with the club and we will see.”

“No, no-one has contacted me or told me what day I have to come back. I hope they do so soon.”

Blanco looks unlikely to break into the first team these days, given the stall in his development, and the ruthless competition in midfield under Carlo Ancelotti. With Alaves promoted to La Liga now, if no other side makes a push for him, a return seems as if it would suit all parties.