Multiple factors will determine whether Vitor Roque can join Barcelona this summer

On Tuesday, Barcelona all-but completed a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Brazilian side Athletico Paranaense. It is a move that they have been working on for several months, but one that is now finally close to being finalised.

However, there is one major detail that needs to be sorted before Roque’s transfer is secured, and it surrounds when the 18-year-old will be joining his new club.

Barcelona are hoping to bring Roque in this summer, although it will depend on whether they can register him with LaLiga. At this stage, it looks unlikely because of a lack of departures from the LaLiga champions.

It is not only this issue that could determine when Barcelona sign Roque. According to MD, Paranaense will need to sort a replacement for the Brazilian international if he does leave immediately.

However, with the Brazil transfer market closing at the end of July, they have given Barcelona until then to register Roque. If they can’t do so, he will remain at Paranaense until January.

There is much excitement among Barcelona supporters over the impending arrival of Roque. However, it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will make the move this summer.