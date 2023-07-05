Marcelino Garcia Toral looking to poach Valencia defender for Olympique Marseille

Unai Emery is not the only Spanish manager gone abroad looking to raid La Liga for its talents. Having secured the signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia for Olympique Marseille, Marcelino Garcia Toral has set his sights on another Valencia player from his time.

Marcelino only crossed paths with right-back Thierry Correia for a matter of months before he left the club in September of 2019, but the much-improved Portuguese is now a regular for Valencia.

According to Cadena SER (via Diario AS), Correia is now a target for OM. Arriving from Sporting CP for €12m in 2019, with a contract until 2026, Correia remains a key part of Los Che. Although he has been hindered by injuries over the last 12 months, Valencia were originally planning to keep Correia in their squad.

How much they would ask for, it is not yet clear. The French giants are not financial behemoths, but with Valencia seemingly in constant need to balance their accounts, every player at Mestalla has a price. Losing Correia would not be the cruelest blow Valencia could suffer, but it seems unlikely they would replace him with someone of equal or better quality.