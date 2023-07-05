Manuel Pellegrini extends Real Betis stay after signing new three-year contract

Spanish football is blessed with having several top class managers. Carlo Ancelotti, Diego Simeone and Xavi Hernandez are the most well-renowned, but there are many others that have proven themselves to be excellent coaches during their careers.

In this regard, Manuel Pellegrini is right up there. The Chilean, who has previously managed Villarreal and Real Madrid in Spain, as well Manchester City and West Ham United in England, has won 11 trophies over his career, and has generally impressed at every club he’s managed.

He has been head coach at Real Betis for the last three years. During that time, Los Verdiblancos have never finished below sixth in LaLiga, and they also won the Copa del Rey last season.

Understandably, the Betis hierarchy have been keen to keep Pellegrini at the club, and they announced on Wednesday that he has signed a new three-year contract, keeping him in Andalusia until 2026.

📣 OFICIAL | @Ing_Pellegrini extiende su contrato con el Real Betis Balompié 💚😁 ¡Bombazo! 💣🔥 — Real Betis Balompié 🌴💚 (@RealBetis) July 5, 2023

Pellegrini has undoubtedly been one of Real Betis’ best managers in recent history, and with him at the helm, they will be aiming to finish inside the European places again next season, with focus especially on being in the top four.