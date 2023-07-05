Luis Enrique imposes “non-aggression pact” with Barcelona after taking over at Paris Saint-Germain

On Wednesday, Luis Enrique was officially announced as the new head coach of Paris Saint-Germain. The ex-Barcelona boss returns to management seven months after leaving his post at Spain, following a disappointing 2022 World Cup.

Lucho will look to become the first PSG manager to win the Champions League, something that he achieved whilst at Barcelona during the 2014-15 season.

However, he will try to do so without signing any players from his former club. As per Sport, Enrique has imposed a “non-aggression pact” between Barcelona and PSG, as he looks to improve relations between his current and former sides.

Enrique has reportedly told Barcelona that he won’t try to sign any of their players, which will be good news for Xavi Hernandez. The likes of Pedri, Gavi and Ousmane Dembele have been linked with PSG in the past, but it appears that they won’t be heading there as long as Lucho is in charge.

Funnily enough, given that Barcelona are desperate to sell players this summer in order to register all of their new signings, they could have done with PSG signing some players, although not their key first teamers.