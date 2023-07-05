Kylian Mbappe situation stems from broken Paris Saint-Germain promise

Kylian Mbappe is once again front and centre of many headlines this summer, as his future exercises columns, talk shows and no doubt discussions between directors too.

Contracted to Paris Saint-Germain for the coming season, the current line of reporting goes that Mbappe has decided against extending his contract this summer. As such, PSG want to sell him, if he won’t renew his deal. Real Madrid wait in the wings, in case a convenient deal comes their way.

According to L’Equipe, as cited by Cadena SER, PSG’s attitude comes from a promise that Mbappe made to the club that he would not leave them for free. As such, they expect co-operation on the matter. The added incentive is that they had agreed they would sell Mbappe either this summer or next in order to sanitise their Financial Fair Play situation with UEFA.

Earlier reports claimed that part of the sticking point in talks over a move is a €90m loyalty bonus that Mbappe was due in September. Mbappe does not want to relinquish that fee, but understandably PSG are not willing to pay it if he is not there, and neither are Real Madrid willing to assume those costs, hence the stasis in the situation.

PSG have never shown too much regard for Financial Fair Play in the past, but certainly the costs appear to be mounting up, and there has been a line coming out of the Parc des Princes that they will now favour younger players and academy products far more than in the past.