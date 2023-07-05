Granada transfer window analysis – what have Granada done and what do they need to do?

In: Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid), Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor)

Loan returns: Adrian Butzke (Pacos Ferreira), Alpha Diounkou (Barca Atletic), Isma Ruiz (Ibiza), Antonin (Anorthosis Famagusta), Matias Arezo (Penarol), Pepe Sanchez (Deportivo La Coruna)

Out: Erick Cabaco and Jonathan Silva (Getafe), Pol Lozano (Espanyol), Quini, Ruben Rochina and Jorge Molina (free)

Summary so far: There are a few familiar faces in this Granada side, who like Alaves are back after just a single season away. Managed by Paco Lopez, known to many as the face of a rather attractive Levante side, Granada won Segunda last season and for many deservedly so.

Veteran Jose Callejon and Myrto Uzuni led the attack, the second best in the division, while Ignasi Miquel and Miguel Rubio anchored the defence, the (joint) second-best in the division. Callejon managed 10 assists, while Uzuni was responsible for 23 goals – their survival passes through those two, with valuable contributions to come from Antonio Puertas in attack.

They have lost the experience of Jorge Molina, Quini and Ruben Rochina. Granada still have the likes of Victor Diaz and Raul Fernandez in goal though, while Carlos Neva like much of this squad, have shown they can do it in Primera before. Shon Weissman’s loan deal was made permanent for €3.5m after winning promotion, as is the case for Diedhiou, which gives them depth up front. The exits of Cabaco and Silva mean Paco Lopez might wonder about finding some more depth at the back.

In the background, a sale to a new group of American owners is underway, which adds a degree of uncertainty, and could potentially mess with their plans this summer.

Key Need: Oscar Melendo, Yan Bodiger and Njegos Petrovic held down the midfield well last season, but you wonder if Lopez might look at bringing in someone who can really impose themselves on the game in the middle. Bodiger and Petrovic have seen bits of La Liga action, but as of yet are unproven at that level, while Pol Lozano has gone back to Espanyol. Certainly another addition to at least compete with them would give Lopez an extra lining of comfort in his suit – they are probably only a few signings away from feeling they have a La Liga level team at every position.

Beneath the Surface: Granada have depth up front, but they do not have confidence. Weissman’s signing from Real Valladolid looked like a good idea at the time – proven Segunda goalscorer to get them up, if he does the business, we’ll put our faith in him in Primera where La Pucela didn’t. Yet he managed just one goal in 13 matches, while Diedhiou played 154 minutes and didn’t score in 10 appearances before they spent half a million euros on him.

This matters less when you have Uzuni scoring goals for fun, but those moves in January were a clear sign that Lopez did not feel he had a natural number nine he could rely on. If they go into La Liga without bringing in another forward, Granada are asking him to have blind faith that the pair of January recruits will come good.