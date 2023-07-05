Eden Hazard offered chance to revitalise his ailing career at Lionel Messi’s new club

At the end of last season, Eden Hazard’s disastrous spell at Real Madrid came to an end after the two parties agreed a mutual contract termination. The Belgian’s contract was supposed to end next summer, but he made his exit one year early.

As of yet, he has not been able to find a new club, although he has not been short of potential suitors. The latest club to register their interest is Inter Miami, with Relevo reporting that the MLS side are trying to convince him to join.

Inter Miami have already signed Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, while they have also been linked with Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos and Andres Iniesta. If they can sign Hazard, it could be a very shrewd move if the 32-year-old can show glimpses of his former self.

Hazard is expected to come to a decision on his future over the next few weeks. Wherever he ends up, he will hope to have more success than he had at Real Madrid.