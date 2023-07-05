Barcelona to use new version of iconic club anthem from next season

There are many club anthems across world football that are incredibly well known. You’ll Never Walk Alone (Liverpool) and I’m Forever Blowing Bubbles (West Ham United) are two of the most famous, and Barcelona’s Cant del Barca is also right up there.

The famous anthem is heard before and after every Barcelona match at the Camp Nou, and has been that way for many, many years.

However, Barcelona are moving away from their iconic stadium for next season, with reconstruction work being done, and they will play at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuic. With this move, the club have also taken the opportunity to update their club anthem.

As reported by Sport, Barcelona have recorded a new version of Cant del Barca, titled “Himne Triunfal” and covered by the Cor Jove de l’Orfeo Catala, which will be played from the start of next season.

The news is likely to be polarising among Barcelona supporters, who have grown up with the original Cant del Barca. The club clearly feel that the anthem needed a refresh, although not everyone will agree with them.