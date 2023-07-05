Barcelona right-back target willing to wait until 2024 for €30m move

Barcelona continue to cast around for an answer to their chronic right-back issues, and it looks as if they are intending on kicking the can down the road once again this summer.

Due to their salary limit struggles, Barcelona are unable to invest as they would like, and it appears they will not look for an immediate solution this summer. Sport say they have budgeted for some sort of reinforcement, allocating €10-15m for that spot. This would fit with links to Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid.

The Catalan daily go on to say that the Blaugrana already have their eyes on a deal for the summer of 2024. New Sporting Director Deco is keen on AS Monaco right-back Vanderson. The 22-year-old recently made his debut for Brazil, and has been recommended by Deco for both of the previous two summers, but now has more power in the decision-making.

🚨 Vanderson, Monaco's Brazilian right back, is liked by Deco and is willing to wait for Barça until 2024. @joaquimpiera pic.twitter.com/2VTnNr6XNK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 5, 2023

That led to Vanderson moving from Gremio to Monaco in January of 2022, for a fee of €11m. His price could rise to €30m next season, although even that seeems reasonable for a young Brazil international.

Vanderson himself has told the club he wants to remain until next summer, and Monaco have marked him out as not for sale.

The big question is whether Vanderson is capable of cutting it at the top level. Barcelona have attempted to fill the position with various players, although Xavi Hernandez has bought them some time in their search. They are yet to seriously invest in any of those options since Nelson Semedo though. If Vanderson is to be the chosen candidate, Barcelona will not want to get it wrong a second time.