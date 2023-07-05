Athletic Club Barcelona

Barcelona announce second signing of the summer as Spain international signs two-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the summer, as Inigo Martinez joins from Basque side Athletic Club on a free transfer.

Martinez represents a second 32-year-old free transfer after the addition of Ilkay Gundogan last week, and has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona.

Last season he made 18 appearances for Athletic Club, as he battled a heel problem and then a calf strain throughout the season. Capped 20 times by Spain, and with 177 appearances to his name for Athletic over the last 6 seasons, Martinez adds more experience to a young Barcelona backline.

First reports of interest in Martinez broke last summer, but Barcelona were unable to complete a deal with Los Leones – with his deal up this summer, Barcelona moved to secure his signature on a free.

Martinez will face tough competition for a starting spot next season, with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo the settled central defensive partnership. Jules Kounde would also rather play in the middle, but Martinez is the only left-footed option available to Xavi Hernandez. Excellent with the ball at his feet, aggressive and good in the air, he fits the profile of defender Barcelona generally seek.

Posted by

Tags Athletic Club Barcelona Inigo Martinez

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News