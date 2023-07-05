Barcelona announce second signing of the summer as Spain international signs two-year contract

Barcelona have confirmed their second signing of the summer, as Inigo Martinez joins from Basque side Athletic Club on a free transfer.

Martinez represents a second 32-year-old free transfer after the addition of Ilkay Gundogan last week, and has signed a two-year deal with Barcelona.

Last season he made 18 appearances for Athletic Club, as he battled a heel problem and then a calf strain throughout the season. Capped 20 times by Spain, and with 177 appearances to his name for Athletic over the last 6 seasons, Martinez adds more experience to a young Barcelona backline.

First reports of interest in Martinez broke last summer, but Barcelona were unable to complete a deal with Los Leones – with his deal up this summer, Barcelona moved to secure his signature on a free.

Martinez will face tough competition for a starting spot next season, with Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo the settled central defensive partnership. Jules Kounde would also rather play in the middle, but Martinez is the only left-footed option available to Xavi Hernandez. Excellent with the ball at his feet, aggressive and good in the air, he fits the profile of defender Barcelona generally seek.