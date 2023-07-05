Athletic Club Real Sociedad

Athletic Club confirm signing of 24-year-old forward from rivals in hope of fixing goalscoring issues

Athletic Club have confirmed their second signing of the season, adding striker Javier Marton from rivals Real Sociedad on a free.

The 24-year-old has signed a three-year contract with Los Leones, and will begin the preseason with the first team, under Ernesto Valverde. A decision will then be made as to whether he should drop down to Bilbao Athletic, or remain with the Athletic first team.

Marton turned out for Real Sociedad B last season, and was their top scorer with 12 goals in 35 matches in the third tier, helping them to reach the play-offs. He also provided three assists.

Marton came through the system at La Real joining in 2017 from Pena Sport in Navarra, where he remained aside from a spell at Covadonga on loan.

He was not thought to be close to first team action in Donostia-San Sebastian, but Athleticzales will be desperately hoping he can turn the corner and become a serviceable La Liga striker. Their goalscoring issues were not solved by Gorka Guruzeta last season, and the Basques are currently being limited by their lack of clinical edge.

