Arda Guler’s move to Real Madrid will be completed tomorrow – report

On Tuesday, it was reported that Real Madrid had beaten Barcelona in the race to sign Arda Guler.

The 18-year-old had been heavily linked with both clubs, although Barcelona were reported to be in pole position to sign him. However, Guler instead decided to go for Real Madrid, much to the delight of Madridistas around the world.

With personal terms agreed, it just left a fee agreement between Real Madrid and Fenerbahce before a move could be moved forward. Los Blancos offered upwards of €20m, which is now believed to have been accepted.

As reported by Yeni Acik, who broke the news that Guler had chosen Real Madrid over Barcelona, the teenager will fly to the Spanish capital tomorrow to sign his contract. From then, he will be a Real Madrid player.

ÖZEL | Arda Güler, Real Madrid ile sözleşme imzalamak için yarın saat 16.00’da İspanya'ya uçacak. ⏳✈️🇪🇸 — Yeni Açık (@yeniacikcom) July 5, 2023

Guler is a fantastic pick-up for Real Madrid, for both present and future. Understandably, there is a great excitement at the club to finalise the deal, and their wish should be granted very soon.