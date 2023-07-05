Barcelona Real Madrid

Arda Guler has completed Real Madrid move, 18-year-old rejected Barcelona’s late advances

Arda Guler is a Real Madrid player. The Turkish teenage sensation will be the latest player to join Los Blancos, with a deal having been officially completed, as per Toni Juanmarti.

The report also states that Barcelona tried desperately to convince Guler to join them instead of Real Madrid, although their efforts were in vain. The Blaugrana had been favourites to sign the teenager for last few days, before he opted for Los Blancos on Tuesday.

Guler has signed a six-year contract at Real Madrid, according to El Larguero, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2028-29 season. He is expected to fly into the Spanish capital on Thursday in order to finalise the transfer.

Guler will join the Real Madrid squad when their pre-season training begins in the next couple of weeks, and he will remain with Carlo Ancelotti’s squad for next season – he will not be loaned out.

Guler is Real Madrid’s fifth signing of the summer, after Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato.

