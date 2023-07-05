Analysis: Why Inigo Martinez is an excellent signing for Barcelona

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer. Having already signed Mikayil Faye (for Barca Atletic) and Ilkay Gundogan, they have now confirmed their third signing of the window.

Inigo Martinez had signed a pre-contract agreement with Barcelona several weeks ago, although his move from Athletic Club was only announced on Wednesday. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year deal at his new club.

Given Barcelona’s poor financial situation, the free agent market was an area that they needed to exploit to great effect, and that is exactly what they have done by signing both Gundogan and Martinez.

One of the key areas that Xavi Hernandez was desperate to reinforce was in central defence. Specifically, he desired a naturally left-sided centre back, as it was a position that he did not previously have in his squad.

As shown by the fact that Marcos Alonso, who is a naturally left-back, was usually in central defence on a number of occasions last season, Xavi felt that it was essential for Barcelona to have a left-footed centre back in his squad, and in Martinez, he has an excellent one.

There is absolutely no doubt that Martinez is an upgrade on Alonso in central defence. The Spanish international is vastly experienced in LaLiga, having regularly featured for both Real Sociedad and Athletic over the last 12 years.

Martinez won’t be a regular starter for Barcelona – that will be Andreas Christensen and Ronald Araujo – but he is an excellent backup option alongside Jules Kounde, who will again be deployed at right back next season. There is certainly an argument to suggest that those four as a collective are the best centre back grouping in LaLiga.

Martinez will fit into Barcelona’s style of play with ease. He is a very solid defender, and his stats show that he is comfortable on the ball. Given that he will be joining a side that dominates possession, these numbers will only get better.

Aside from this, he is a solid defender, someone that will look to dominate his area of the pitch, and Xavi will know that he is someone that can be relied upon, which is something that you couldn’t say for Alonso and Eric Garcia last season, despite Barcelona’s excellent defensive performance as a whole.

If Barcelona are to get back to competing in the Champions League, they will need players like Martinez that are reliable and do their job effectively. With him in their squad, they have an excellent chance of being successful over the next two years.