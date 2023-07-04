Villarreal announce attacking signing with 38 goals in last two seasons

Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Ben Brereton Diaz from Blackburn Rovers on a free transfer.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year contract with the Yellow Submarine, and will add to an attack that has just lost Nicolas Jackson to Chelsea. Brereton Diaz has 38 goals in 99 appearances over the past two seasons in the Championship with Blackburn.

Nueva hora. Nuevo fichaje. La hora de Ben. pic.twitter.com/A79L1GdhCX — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 4, 2023

Born and raised in England, Brereton Diaz comes from Chilean heritage, and after making his debut in 2021, has 7 international goals in 20 appearances for La Roja.

A sizeable forward, Brereton Diaz has both strength and speed amongst his attributes, which allow him to lead the line effectively, but he is also capable of playing out wide. In addition, he is a strong finisher.

¡Las primeras palabras de @benbreo como jugador del Villarreal CF! pic.twitter.com/amQJclrFzs — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) July 4, 2023

While playing for Chile will be a world away from life in Castellon, Brereton Diaz will at least have some knowledge of Hispanic culture and the Spanish language, which should help his adaptation.

After the signing of Barcelona youngster Ilias Akhomach, Villarreal have now made two astute additions without spending a penny. If the Groguets can keep Gerard Moreno fit next season, then they will have a solid foil for him in Brereton Diaz.