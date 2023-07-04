Valencia consider retaining Edinson Cavani’s services as veteran striker fights to remain at the club

When Edinson Cavani was signed as a free agent last summer, much was expected of the former Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United striker.

However, he failed to live up to the billing under Gennaro Gattuso, and he was benched by his predecessor Ruben Baraja, who recently extended his stay as head coach after keeping Los Che in LaLiga last season.

As a result of Cavani’s underwhelming performances, Valencia have been considering selling the veteran forward this summer, with Porto’s Toni Martinez being lined up as a possible replacement.

However, as reported by Diario AS, Cavani is keen to remain at Valencia, and he is also aiming to convince Baraja to put his faith in him for next season.

Valencia are slowly coming around to the idea of retaining Cavani’s services until next summer, which is when his contract at the club comes to an end. However, given his poor goalscoring efforts last season, the 36-year-old will need to up his game if does stay.