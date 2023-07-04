Spanish influencer reveals how footballers try to hook up on Instagram – ‘They all do the same thing’

Spanish model and influencer Raquel Reitx has revealed that footballers are not the most inventive when it comes to online flirting. According to Reitx, there is one specific method that unites all footballers in her experiences.

Speaking to Bernardo Casp on ‘El Podcast de Druni’, as referenced by Marca, Reitx revealed that lots of people speak to her on social media, including plenty of footballers.

“I reckon that in the dressing rooms they have openly agreed how to do it. They all do the same thing. They send a ‘fire’ emoji, but they don’t react to the story, they send it. If you don’t answer them, they delete it. Always the same.”

Asked about it being a fairly simplistic method, Reitx hinted that because of their status, they probably didn’t have to work too hard for a response most of the time, admitting that it must be working if they continue to do the same.

“I have never been one to get with people from social networks. In fact, those who I’ve been with, I’ve met them before in person than on networks. I’m not good at it. In addition, it is difficult for me to answer on WhatsApp, how difficult is it going to be for me to respond to direct messages,” Reitx elaborated.

It will likely come as no surprise that footballers are not writing sonnets on Instagram. In their defence, if this sort of behaviour is coming out into the public domain, people may not think much of it, but were they to send more out there messages, the risk of it reaching the tabloids is higher.