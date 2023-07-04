Sevilla publicly rule out Sergio Ramos option as he evaluates three offers

Sevilla Vice-President Jose Maria del Nido Carrasco, has confirmed that they will not offer free agent Sergio Ramos a route back into La Liga this summer.

The 37-year-old central defender’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired, and he is on the hunt for a new club. According to multiple reports, Ramos was keen on a return to his boyhood club this summer.

However del Nido Carrascco told Diario AS that it would not be happening.

“No, no. Today Sergio Ramos is not an option. We have a good relationship with Rene (his agent), he represents Oscar Rodriguez, who is a Sevilla player. But in relation to Sergio there is no conversation. He is a great player who came through at our academy, but today he is not an option for Sevilla.”

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that he currently has three offers on the table, two from Saudi Arabia, and one from Inter Miami. The latter would see him line-up alongside former rivals Sergio Busquets and Lionel Messi.

What does appear to be clear is that Ramos’ days in European football look numbered. Ramos was still impressive last campaign, and although the defensive line would have to take into account his declining pace, still has a lot to offer. Whether any sides that Ramos would consider are inclined to do so, looks increasingly less clear.