Second Atletico Madrid signing jets into Spanish capital to complete move from English side

Atletico Madrid have been busy in the transfer market so far this summer. Having already completed the signing of highly-rated left-back Javi Galan from Celta Vigo, three more deals are close to being finalised.

The first of these will be Caglar Soyuncu. The Turkish international, whose contract with relegated Premier League side Leicester City expired at the start of the month, agreed terms with Atletico several months ago, although the deal has yet to be finalised.

However, Relevo have reported that Soyuncu will officially become an Atletico player on Wednesday. The 27-year-old jetted into Madrid on Tuesday, and he spoke to the media upon arrival.

“I’m very happy with the welcome. The challenge is very exciting and I’m very lucky to play for a club like Atletico. Hopefully we can meet the objectives of the season. The big challenges are difficult, but I’m ready.”

✈️ Soyunçu ya está en Madrid. 📌 El central turco ha aterrizado en Barajas y pasará reconocimiento médico con el Atlético. 📌 Se incorporará al trabajo con sus nuevos compañeros el viernes. 🎥 @JLWARRIOR ➕ℹ️: https://t.co/fTUSgxuEIi pic.twitter.com/ddf2KqcRvQ — Relevo (@relevo) July 4, 2023

Soyuncu will reinforce Diego Simeone’s option in central defence, as will Santiago Mourino and Cesar Azpilicueta, who will be next through the door at Los Colchoneros, although it is not yet known when they will be unveiled.

It has been a productive summer for Atletico Madrid, and they will hope to translate this onto the pitch when the LaLiga season begins next month.