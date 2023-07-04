Real Madrid still has three “leftovers” in his squad, trio will not be counted on for next season

It has been busy start to the transfer window for Real Madrid, with four players having already been signed for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad: Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato.

Conversely, four have departed the club as free agents: Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz, meaning that Ancelotti will have a similar squad size for next season compared to last.

However, there could see further departures, as MD have reported that Ancelotti has identified three players that will not be part of his plans for next season: Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola and Reinier.

The former two were at the club last season but barely played, having been deemed surplus to requirements by Ancelotti. They could now be moved on in the remaining weeks of the transfer window, with Odriozola in particular having garnered interest.

Reinier spent last season on loan at Girona, and he is expected to leave again on another temporary deal. The Catalan club are mong those to have registered their interest is signing the Brazilian youngster.

Ancelotti will be hoping for further signings before the season begins, with a star striker being high on his agenda. However, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid to press ahead with these plans.