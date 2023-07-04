Real Madrid fighting to the last to change Arda Guler’s mind on Barcelona move

There has been optimism coming out of the Catalan capital in recent days that Barcelona will secure the signing of 18-year-old Arda Guler from Fenerbahce. Yet Real Madrid continue to make their case to the teenager, and have not given up hope of getting him to sign on their dotted line.

Guler was set to meet with Fenerbahce on Monday to make a call on his future, but either a decision has not yet been taken, or it has not yet emerged into the public domain. There were reports that Milan and Borussia Dortmund have dropped out of the race, but Real Madrid remain firmly in it.

🚨 In principle, Arda Güler will communicate his decision today. Deco's trip to Turkey left a real impact on Güler and his family. Barça is their priority. @scapde_45 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/6YrDfM546d — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2023

Over the last 24 hours Los Blancos have upped the ante, and Sport say that some reports in Turkey claim he will sign with Real Madrid in the coming days. MD maintain that in Istanbul, the consensus is that he will join the Blaugrana.

Where there is a little more certainty is that a decision does seem to be imminent. Real Madrid have edged ahead in recent years in terms of securing young talent in Brazil, with Vinicius Junior and Endrick Felipe choosing Los Blancos over Barcelona. However last summer Pablo Torre elected to move to Barcelona rather than Los Blancos, and whomever manages to bring Guler in will see it as a coup over their bitter rivals.