Real Madrid could sign Kylian Mbappe in August as Paris Saint-Germain set deadline on contract talks – report

Kylian Mbappe’s future at Paris Saint-Germain has been a hot topic over the last few week, following confirmation from the 24-year-old that he does not plan on signing a new contract at the French champions.

Mbappe’s current deal at PSG, which he penned last year, runs until next summer, although he has the option to extend it until 2025. However, at this moment in time, he does not intend to do so.

This would mean that Mbappe can leave as a free agent next summer, although this is something that PSG are desperate to avoid happening. They would prefer to sell him this summer instead of losing him for nothing.

L’Equipe have reported the latest state of play in the situation, in which PSG have given Mbappe an ultimatum: either trigger the one-year extension in his contract, or he will be sold this summer. They have given him until the end of July to do so.

Mbappe has made it clear that he wants to see out the final year of his contract, although the situation could be taken out of his hands by chiefs at PSG.

Real Madrid are very keen on signing Mbappe, although they would prefer to sign him on a pre-contract agreement in January, meaning that he would join for free next summer. However, if PSG put him on the market in August, their timeline could be brought forward.