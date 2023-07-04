Real Betis settle on formula for first signing of the summer

Real Betis are close to securing their first signing of the summer, with Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca on the agenda.

Former Espanyol midfielder Roca has been a target for Los Verdiblancos for around 12 months since it became clear that he would be leaving Bayern Munich. He made the switch to the Premier League last summer for a fee of €12m.

Now with Leeds in the Championship, both parties are looking to move on, and it looks as if Betis will offer an exit route. As per Gonzalo Tortosa, Betis and Leeds have reached an agreement for Roca to move on loan first with an option for Betis to make the deal permanent. He goes on to say that Roca himself is making a financial sacrifice in order to force through the deal.

🤝A falta de firma, Marc Roca llegará cedido al Betis CON opción de compra. No estará finalmente en el inicio de pretemporada del Real Betis el 4 de julio pero se incorporará pronto. 🟢El deseo del jugador clave en la operación. https://t.co/InXmRFgybc — Gonzalo Tortosa (@GonzaloTortosa) June 30, 2023

Roca will add another ball-playing midfielder to the ranks at Betis, and someone that they will hope can operate at the base of midfield. With Guido Rodriguez capable of doing so, Roca would offer an alternative intent on maintaining possession for more of the game.