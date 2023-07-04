Rafael Benitez opens door to Gabri Veiga stay at Celta Vigo despite fresh interest from European giants

New Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benitez has opened the door to the possibility of Gabri Veiga remaining at the club this summer, despite a cavalcade of major European clubs taking an interest in him.

Several months ago President Carlos Mourino was talking about Veiga’s departure as if it were a foregone conclusion, openly declaring that sooner or later a club will meet his €40m release clause.

That may well be the case yet, but so far no club has taken that step. Manchester City, Liverpool, Newcastle United and a number of other clubs have been linked with Veiga, which suggests that agent Pini Zahavi has been busy.

The latest to show an interest is Paris Saint-Germain, according to Diario AS. This a particularly interesting development, given Luis Campos operates as a Sporting Advisor at both clubs.

For the first time however, the possibility of him remaining at Celta has been spoken of. New manager Rafael Benitez told Sport that he was planning his side with Veiga in it.

“We are talking about an important player, who comes from the academy, and I would be delighted to have him continue with us.”

“It would be exciting for everyone, and I will try to improve him as much as possible if he continues with us. I like him a lot, he’s a great player and I’m counting on him.”

Benitez would go on to claim he was aware of what positions and areas he wanted strengthening this summer, although he would not divulge which.

if Veiga were to stay, it would no doubt be good news on one level, with the 21-year-old capable of improving Benitez’s side significantly next year. However it would also affect their plans in a big way. By all accounts, Celta were planning on major squad surgery for a second summer in a row, but in order to do so, they would need the money from Veiga’s move.