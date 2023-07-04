Osasuna director Braulio Vazquez was “very close” to replacing Monchi at Sevilla

Last month, long-standing Sporting Director Monchi left Sevilla in order to take over a similar role at Premier League side Aston Villa, where he was reunited with Unai Emery, whom he had worked with while at Los Nervionenses.

Monchi was replaced soon after by Victor Orta, who took on the role after being sacked by Leeds United earlier this year. However, he wasn’t the only one in the frame for the position, as revealed by Osasuna’s Sporting Director, Braulio Vazquez.

Braulio, as reported by MD, admitted that he came “very close” to joining Sevilla earlier this summer, but his loyalty to Osasuna kept him in Pamplona.

“It was complicated that weekend (when Sevilla came calling). I was in Pamplona and for such a big club to come, it was difficult. You may think it was a lack of ambition, but there was also the loyalty I have towards the club. It was very complicated.”

Braulio has done a fine job at Osasuna, and he would have been an excellent candidate for Sevilla, although they will now move forward with Orta, as they look to build on the successes of the last few months.