La Liga set for FIFA game-like experience after new sponsorship deal and rebrand

La Liga have marked their new sponsorship deal with a rebrand their image and of their in-game graphics, as they begin a deal with EA Sports.

The league itself has been renamed La Liga EA Sports, and it comes with a new logo, depicting a simple ‘LL’. This is the first year of their new partnership with EA Sports, which will last for five years.

EA Sports are the makers behind popular computer game ‘FIFA’, although having failed to reach an agreement with football’s governing body, will now rename the game series EA Sports FC.

➕ Cameras.

📽️ New and improved graphics.

🆕 New perspectives and angles. But without changing the fundamentals 🔝 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐎𝐑𝐋𝐃#NewEraLALIGA pic.twitter.com/qWOiSdDcC0 — LALIGA Corporativo (@LaLigaCorp) July 3, 2023

As such, it looks as if La Liga will very much be watched through a similar lens as one gets while playing the game. Many of the graphics and camera angles reminding of the game itself, in another step forward towards a melding of reality and the virtual.

Segunda, officially known as La Liga Smartbank last season, has also been rebranded as La Liga Hypermotion.

These changes continue La Liga’s attempts to maintain their position in world football, seeking to gain ground on the Premier League as the most watched in the world.