Getafe transfer window analysis – what have Getafe done and what do they need to do this summer?

In: Portu (Real Sociedad), Omar Alderete (Hertha Berlin), ‘Choco’ Lozano (Cadiz), Juanmi Latasa (loan, Real Madrid)

Loan returns: Jonathan Silva and Erick Cabaco (Granada), Jack Harper (Hercules), Dario Poveda (Cartagena), Jakub Jankto (Sparta Prague)

Out: Gonzalo Villar (Roma), Jordan Amavi (Olympique Marseille), Kiko Casilla and Munir El Haddadi (free), Diego Conde (Leganes)

Summary so far: Getafe’s most important signing is not listed above, but it is manager Jose Bordalas. The cantankerous but combed coach is not only capable of squeezing results out of whatever squad he is given, but is also beloved at Getafe – that credit counts for a lot. Even the players were openly delighted he returned.

Portu, Alderete and Lozano are all solid signings, and all can compete for a starting spot. The Paraguayan defender played well under Bordalas at Valencia two seasons ago, and Portu and Lozano should suit his direct style. The latter, if he can stay fit, will be a nuisance in the right system.

Munir is perhaps the only real loss – he provided a few crucial contributions last season, and often got into the right positions. Crafty, without a defined position, it’s easy to see a situation where Bordalas was OK with letting him go. The big question will be how Bordalas adapts a squad that was for the most part his three seasons ago, but has seen conscious effort to bring in more ‘technical players’. Borja Mayoral could be the first casualty, but he is a favourite of President Angel Torres.

Key Need: Bordalas made use of a number of several systems at the back end of last season, including three central defenders, something he only began using in the latter stages at Valencia. Whether he begins a more permanent shift from his treasured 4-4-2, we are yet to find out. Yet Portu’s permanent signing suggests that Bordalas does intend on using width somewhere along the way. Bordalas quite enjoys a double full-back flank too, but in total there are only five, perhaps six at a push, wide players in the whole squad. That might inspire Bordalas to look at three central defenders, using just two wide players, but the left side, composed of Jonathan Silva and Fabrizio Angileri only, seems a little lacking. That might be a good place to start for Getafe, who otherwise have a reasonably well-balanced squad.

Beneath the Surface: Well-stocked in central midfield and up top, Getafe definitely need a back-up goalkeeper. That’s a somewhat simplistic equation though. Erick Cabaco has returned from loan at Granada, and Gaston Silva’s deal has been made permanent – he can operate in central defence or at left-back. It is not yet clear if Cabaco will be staying, but along with Silva, Djene Dakonam, Domingos Duarte and Stefan Mitrovic leaves them with five that can play there. If Los Azulones do play with three central defenders, and if we’re being pernickety, then they could perhaps add one more. Cabaco and Mitrovic could be upgraded too without spending big.