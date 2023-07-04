Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano offers update on Sofyan Amrabat future

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona’s search for a deep-lying midfielder this summer no longer travels through Moroccan international Sofyan Amrabat.

The Fiorentina midifelder has been strongly linked with a move away from Serie A this summer, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid two of teams most closely related. That is in addition to Liverpool, Newcastle United and most recently, Manchester United.

Yet Fabrizio Romano has revealed to Caught Offside on his Substack column that he feels he will move in the coming months.

“His cost is around €35/40m from what I’m told. He’s a fantastic player, so I’m sure things will happen in the next months. Now is time for super top midfielders to move, like Rice; then new moment of the domino will come.”

That price tag does seem prohibitive for either of the Spanish giants, yet Romano’s reluctance to name a specific side perhaps hints at a quiet market for Amrabat so far.

In terms of Barcelona, Romano was clear that they were focusing their efforts elsewhere.

“Barcelona are focused on Oriol Romeu now, less expensive option.”

Atletico Madrid are believed to be looking for a deeper midfielder this summer too, but it is likely to be, at a maximum, around half of the asking price for Amrabat unless exits occur.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has confirmed they will make another addition to their midfield, and it would appear Romeu is that player.