Ex-Real Madrid striker out in the wilderness after facing difficulties in search to find new club

Real Madrid have already had a busy start to the summer, having already signed four players for Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato.

However, there has also been four departures, with Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard and Mariano Diaz having all left the club as free agents at the end of last season.

The former two have already found new clubs, in Al-Ittihad and Paris Saint-Germain respectively. However, both Hazard and Mariano are still yet to find a new club, and the latter is especially having trouble in doing so.

As reported by MD, Mariano is looking to receive a similar wage at his next club to what he earned during the five years of his second spell at Real Madrid, believed to be in the region of €3.5m per annum. However, no interested parties are prepared to match these demands, which has left the 29-year-old out in the wilderness.

Mariano’s stock is low after his disappointing time at Real Madrid, and it certainly looks likely that he will have to lower his wage requests if he is to find a new club this summer.