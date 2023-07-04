Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr open talks over deal to sign Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona are expected to be very active in the transfer market over the next few weeks, especially when it comes to sorting possible player departures.

With a number of signings planned for this summer, it means that significant sales will be required by the LaLiga champions in order to be able to register all of their new arrivals. However, on this matter, it has been rather slow progress so far, with only Samuel Umtiti, who left after a mutual contract termination agreement was reached, having departed currently.

Barcelona will hope to secure more departures over the next few weeks, and one of those that looks more likely to leave is Franck Kessie.

The Ivorian, who only joined from AC Milan last summer, has been heavily linked with a move to the Middle East, and Arriyadiyah have reported that Al-Nassr have now opened talks with his representatives.

Kessie’s agency has been very vocal on speculation surrounding his future, although it remains to be seen whether their client does look to leave Barcelona this summer. If he does, there’s not going to be a shortage of interest.