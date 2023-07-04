Celta Vigo transfer window analysis – what have Celta Vigo done and what do they need to do?

In: Carles Perez (Roma), Manu Sanchez (Atletico Madrid

Loan returns: Ruben Blanco (Olympique Marseille), Jose Fontan (Go Ahead Eagles), Santi Mina (Al-Shabab), Miguel Baeza (Rio Ave), Sergio Carreira (Villarreal B)

Out: Javi Galan (Atletico Madrid), Oscar Rodriguez (Sevilla), Haris Seferovic (Benfica), Hugo Mallo, Agustin Solari y Gabriel Fernandez (free), Denis Suarez (Villarreal), Julen Lobete (loan, Andorra), Orbelin Pineda (AEK)

Summary so far: Celta promise chaos this summer, but Luis Campos is yet to set the carousel in motion, despite reported plans of double-figure signings.

The first one to come in, or rather come back, is Carles Perez. A solid signing, he didn’t quite qualify as a stand-out in the league in general, but he did agitate a lot of games for the Galicians, rebelling against any nonchalant attacking during his loan last season.

Manu Sanchez is also through the door. He won’t race down the line like Javi Galan, nor set the heart racing, but it is worth remembering that is generally a good quality in a defender. Sanchez is young, solid, and can be a good performer for some time – he’s just not Galan.

Given Denis Suarez essentially left last summer, only captain Hugo Mallo will be seriously missed. The veteran right-back was starting to turn in questionable performances, and it was time, but in a squad likely to see major turnover, his leadership and longevity in the dressing room will be missed.

Key Need: Given Javi Galan has left and Gabri Veiga is expected to depart, this is a slightly frivolous task currently, made even more nebulous by the appointment of Rafael Benitez. The former Real Madrid manager is almost the polar opposite of the string of coaches he has succeeded, more conservative, structured and direct in general.

Celta also have a lot of needs. Fran Beltran and Renato Tapia have been two of their best players in recent seasons, but they do similar things, and both are better with the ball than without it, so it seems unlikely that Benitez would employ them at the same time. The latter is true of Luca de la Torre as well, and Veiga will not be there if President Carlos Mourino has his way. What Benitez does not have is a ball-winner. Someone to close down, hassle, harry and keep the shape in the middle, prioritising defensive organisation. Without that, Benitez may struggle to carry out the plans he has employed throughout his career.

Beneath the Surface: What Benitez will like, is the presence of Jorg Strand Larsen and Goncalo Paciencia. Two sizeable target men, good in the air, and theoretically good foils for Iago Aspas. Delivering that ball to any of the three though might be an issue, unless they go right through the middle. Perez is a good signing, but is a wide player that thinks primarily of cutting and shooting himself. If Galan leaves, then Kevin Vazquez, Carreira and Oscar Mingueza are the right-back options, Sanchez the only option on the left. Carreira is more offensive, but as of yet unproven, Mingueza and Sanchez are not known as effective supply lines, even if both can deliver well.

Carlos Carvalhal and Eduardo Coudet could rely on Galan to take care of the left flank in terms of getting to the byline and servicing the forwards. Without that, the only player in this squad that gives natural width and depth is Franco Cervi, who has been middling so far. Ensuring they have someone else that can provide that, on the right or left, would make a great deal more sense out of Larsen and Paciencia.