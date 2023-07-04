Barcelona’s third summer signing all-but completed as leaked pictures emerge

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far, having been working on a number of deals to improve Xavi Hernandez’s squad ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

Two transfers have already been completed in the last few weeks, being Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan. Barcelona are now closing in on their third summer signing, in a deal which was agreed several months ago.

Inigo Martinez is set to join, following the expiration of his Athletic Club contract. The 32-year-old signed a pre-contract agreement earlier this year, although official confirmation of the deal has not yet been forthcoming.

However, the deal is not in any danger, and Martinez has been snapped on Tuesday by Jijantes in official Barcelona teamwear, and they prepare for the announcement of his signing.

🚨 Iñigo Martínez at the Ciutat Esportiva for official photos. @JijantesFC pic.twitter.com/QDbzaeRkzA — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2023

Martinez will provide excellent squad depth for Barcelona in central defence, and his arrival is likely to allow Eric Garcia, who has been linked with a loan switch to Real Betis, to move on.