Barcelona winger wanted by two Turkish clubs with summer exit extremely likely

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market this summer. Having already signed Mikayil Faye and Ilkay Gundogan, they are also close to finalising the signings of Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque.

However, because of their poor finances, it could be a struggle to register all of their new signings, which means that significant sales will be required over the next few weeks.

Several players have been transfer-listed by Barcelona as a result, with one of those being Alex Collado. The 24-year-old is not in Xavi Hernandez’s plans for next season, and the club hopes to move him on this summer.

They could have a good chance of doing so, with MD reporting that Turkish clubs Besiktas and Antalyaspor have both submitted offers to Collado, who is expected to decide his next club in the near future.

Barcelona have made slow progress in selling players, with only Samuel Umtiti having left so far. They will hope that with the transfer window now open, things will start to pick up.