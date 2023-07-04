Barcelona breathe sigh of relief as Xavi Hernandez convinces star of ideas ahead of next season

Barcelona are set to go into next season without a settled solution at right-back once again, but they will not have to seek out a stop-gap desperately this summer.

According to several reports, referenced by Sport, Xavi Hernandez has convinced central defender Jules Kounde to continue operating on the right side of defence next season, at least for big games. The Frenchman was played out of position last season, but nevertheless performed admirably as part of one of the best defences in history, according to the numbers.

Kounde publicly has admitted he would rather play in the middle, but has also stated he will do as the coach asks him. There were rumours that his use at right-back had led to him considering an exit this summer, but Kounde himself shut down those rumours himself too.

Mexican right-back Julian Araujo signed last February, but is something of an unknown quality at this point. Barcelona are also looking at talented teenager Ivan Fresneda, but he is both raw and the subject of much competition. Given the lack of funds available for a major transfer fee, Kounde looks by far their best bet at the position for next season.