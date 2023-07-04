Atletico Madrid set €30m asking price for talented playmaker

Atletico Madrid have named their price for attacking midfielder Rodrigo Riquelme, with Manchester City reportedly pursuing the 23-year-old.

Riquelme is returning from loan at Girona, where he enjoyed a good season. According to recent reports, Atletico Madrid turned down a recent offer from City totalling €21m.

🚨| Manchester City offered €15m plus €6m in bonuses to Atletico for Rodrigo Riquelme, but Atleti rejected the offer and referred to his €60m release clause. [🥇: @JaviGomara, @mundodeportivo] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 4, 2023

That has been denied by sources in England, but Marca insist that there is interest from the Champions League winners, and say that Los Colchoneros are looking for a minimum of €30m for Riquelme.

🚨| There is no interest from Manchester City in signing Rodrigo Riquelme. 🇪🇸❌ [🥇: @MikeMinay] pic.twitter.com/c1scV1GShf — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 3, 2023

His future is something of an unknown, given there is no clear position for him at Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone tends not to use a number 10 other than Antoine Griezmann, and nor does his system of incorporate an inverted winger.

Seemingly Simeone wants to see him in preseason, and will have the last word, while Riquelme would like to triumph at Atleti. Yet he is also conscious that he wants to continue advancing his career, and does not want another loan or to play sparingly next season.

Like Samuel Lino, Atletico Madrid have a talented player on the verge of becoming a La Liga regular. Unless Simeone has a set plan for Riquelme though, it might suit all parties to move on, as a season warming the bench will only stunt his development and decrease his sale value.