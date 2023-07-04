Atletico Madrid keen on three exits this transfer window

Atletico Madrid want to move on three members of their current squad before the end of the transfer window. Los Colchoneros confirmed the signing of Javi Galan on Monday, and more defensive additions are expected, but if they do want to make offensive moves, then sales will need to occur first.

Saul Niguez, Thomas Lemar and Yannick Carrasco are all on the chopping block, as per Marca. The latter was heavily linked with Barcelona earlier this year, but that option appears to be unlikely at the time of writing. While the Belgian was useful last campaign, he is in the final year of his deal, and at 29, are facing their final chance to recoup some of their investment in him. The Madrid daily assure he may be used as a bargaining chip too, in the right circumstances.

For some time now Saul has not been a first-choice player at Atletico, and barring a dramatic turnaround, won’t be for some time. His sizeable salary is something that Los Colchoneros would love to get off their books, and did gain hope that Saudi Arabia might make him an offer, but Saul himself calmed any talk of an exit.

Meanwhile Thomas Lemar has struggled to find continuity and consistency since their title-winning season in 2020-21. The Frenchman has been handicapped by a succession of injuries this season and last, and both parties are seemingly willing to explore an exit, should the right offer come in. Despite the fact Lemar signed a new deal until 2026 last year, he has limited options to win a starting spot this coming season.

The report ends without mentioning Portuguese forward Joao Felix, but no doubt they will be keen to move his large wages on too. With perhaps the exception of Carrasco, Felix, Lemar and Saul have all been performing below their pay grade of late, and Atletico will want to use their resources better.

