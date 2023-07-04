Arda Guler takes decision on Barcelona offer – report from Istanbul

Turkish talent Arda Guler appears set to take a decision on his future this week, and according to the latest reporting in Istanbul, he has already made up his mind.

Guler, 18, has become one of the most sought-after young talents in recent months, with a queue of clubs looking to activate his €17.5m release clause. Such is the competition for Guler, it appears as if Barcelona are offering over that clause in order to talk Fenerbahce into a deal – they would also allow Guler to remain there for this coming season.

Real Madrid look as if they are their main rivals in this race too, and will be the chief obstacle to getting a deal done. Los Blancos are thought to have redoubled their efforts to persuade Guler over the last 24 hours.

Yet Elie Buse Arac has told Radyo Gol that Guler has already made up his mind on accepting Barcelona’s offer.

Elie Buse Araç (@ElisBuseArac): Barcelona ile her konuda anlaşmaya varan Arda Güler, bugün son kararını hem Barcelona hem de Fenerbahçe cephesine bildirecek. — Radyo Gol (@radyogol) July 4, 2023

He will now communicate that decision to both Barcelona and Fenerbahce on Tuesday.

🚨 Arda Güler, who has reached an agreement with Barcelona, will inform both Barça and Fenerbahçe of his final decision today. @ElisBuseArac 🇹🇷 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 4, 2023

If Guler does opt for the Blaugrana, they will regard it as a major coup, pipping the likes of Real Madrid, Milan and Borussia Dortmund to a deal. Operating either in midfield or out wide, Guler has a prodigious control of the ball and technique. At just 18, and with limited financial resources, Guler has clearly done enough to convince Barcelona that his signature is essential, in spite of other needs.