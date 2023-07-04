Arda Guler makes one last request to Barcelona before agreeing to join – report

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been intense speculation surrounding the future of Arda Guler. The Turkish sensation, regarded as one of the best young players in world football at this moment in time, has been linked with a number of clubs across Europe.

Despite this, Barcelona are in pole position to sign Guler, who is expected to make a final decision on his future over the next couple of days. Deco travelled to Istanbul for talks with the teenager and Fenerbahce, with both meeting being very productive.

As a result, Guler is favouring a move to Catalonia, despite serious interest from Real Madrid, although he would not join until next summer as Barcelona are unlikely to be able to register him with LaLiga.

As such, Guler is likely to stay at Fenerbahce for the 2023-24 season, although Sport have reported that he has asked Barcelona to sort a loan move at a different club.

Guler wants to play in a different league to the Turkish Super Lig, as he looks to make the progression towards the Barcelona first team. It is unlikely to be a difficult request to fulfil, as a number of clubs across Europe would surely be happy to take him for a season.

Having already tied up a deal for Vitor Roque this week, Barcelona could be about to land another extremely exciting young player. Guler would be a sensational signing for the LaLiga champions.