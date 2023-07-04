Andres Iniesta could be reunited with Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets at next club

Andres Iniesta has now left Vissel Kobe, five years after he joined the Japanese outfit upon his departure from Barcelona. However, despite having turned 39 earlier this year, Iniesta has no plans to retire as of yet.

Currently, he is weighing up his next move, and according to RAC1 (via MD), he has two offers in front of him: one for Inter Miami, and another from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

If Iniesta decides to head stateside, he will be reunited with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets, whom he played alongside for several years in Catalonia. The latter’s move to Inter Miami was confirmed recently, while official confirmation of Messi’s signing is expected soon.

Iniesta would also be playing under Tata Martino, who coached him during the 2013-14 season at Barcelona, while he could also be reunited with Jordi Alba, another ex-teammate at the Blaugrana, and Sergio Ramos, whom he played alongside at Spain for many years.

It could be a fitting end to Iniesta’s glittering career if he were to link up with his former Barcelona teammates again. It remains to be seen whether he accepts Inter Miami’s proposal, or if he becomes the latest player to head to the Middle East.