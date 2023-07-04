Analysis: How will Arda Guler fit into Carlo Ancelotti’s system at Real Madrid?

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been intense speculation over the future of Arda Guler. The Turkish teenage sensation, who has been likened to Lionel Messi due to their similar playstyles, has attracted interest from several top clubs across Europe.

Barcelona had been in pole position to sign Guler, but as per reports on Tuesday, he has since decided to sign for Real Madrid instead. Personal terms have already been fully agreed, with just negotiations between Los Blancos and Fenerbahce to be finalised before a deal can be completed.

There’s little doubt that Guler is a fantastic prospect, who has the potential to become one of the best players in world football. At just over €20m, it would be a sensational piece of business for Real Madrid.

Guler will be added to a very young, but incredibly talented pool of players, including the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, as well as Endrick when he joins Real Madrid from Palmeiras next summer.

When news first broke of Real Madrid’s interest in Guler, there has been questions raised about whether he would feature regularly, if at all, under Carlo Ancelotti at the beginning of a possible spell at the club. However, there is certainly arguments to suggest that Guler will be a valuable player in 2023-24.

Guler typically plays on the right side of the pitch for Fenerbahce, whether on the right side of midfield or at right wing. However, he can also play as a number 10, although considering Ancelotti doesn’t play that role in his 4-3-3 system, he’s unlikely to be utilised there.

However, he does fit perfectly into Real Madrid’s system, where he will most likely alternate with Rodrygo (and possible Federico Valverde) on the right of Ancelotti’s front three. With Marco Asensio having left at the end of last season, Los Blancos were short in that area, although Guler’s impending arrival will sort that out.

Furthermore, with it looking increasingly unlikely that a star striker will be signed this summer, it is expected that Rodrygo will play more centrally, which he did last season whenever Karim Benzema was unavailable for selection.

This could give Guler the chance to make the right wing position his own next season. For his development, this will be crucial to him becoming an even better player in the long run, which will only be a good thing for Real Madrid, as well as the Turkish national team.

Guler will surely be an excellent signing for Real Madrid, and there will rightly be plenty of anticipation from Madridistas surrounding the deal. He should be a big, big player for the club, both now and in the future.