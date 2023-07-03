Villarreal confirm signing of Barcelona starlet on four-year deal

Villarreal have confirmed the addition of Ilias Akhomach from Barcelona. He leaves on a free after his contract with Barcelona expired.

The 19-year-old winger had broken off negotiations with Barcelona several months ago, and thus ended his participation with Barca Atletic early after 23 appearances. Last season he made his first-team debut, appearing on three occasions.

Akhomach joins Villarreal on a four-year deal, although he is currently on duty with Spain’s under-19 side at the European Championships. He will join the Groguets after their participation ends.

One of the brighter wide players in Spain, Ilias was the subject of interest from Sevilla, Milan, Leeds United and Arsenal at one point or another in the last six months, but the Yellow Submarine clearly convinced him of their plans for him.

With Nicolas Jackson on his way out of Villarreal, and Samuel Chukwueze potentially going the same way, they will be glad to replenish their squad with young talent. Ilias is still some way off becoming a major problem for defenders in La Liga, but nevertheless this is a shrewd deal for the future.