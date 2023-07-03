Real Betis will listen to offers for key forward

Real Betis will listen to offers for experienced forward Juanmi, as the salary limit pinches the Hispalense economy once again.

According to Diario AS, Betis are open to a departure for the 30-year-old. Last season Juanmi picked up a long-term injury which kept him out of action for most of the first half of the season. When he returned, Ayoze Perez battled for his minutes and towards the end of the season won that battle. He is set to sign permanently with Betis this summer too.

The previous campaign saw Juanmi score 20 goals and was decisive in their sixth-place finish and Copa del Rey triumph. However with no certainty on his role, Juanmi himself is also open to the idea of a move too – he is not content to sit on the bench at this stage of his career, and feels he has earned a starting spot at a good level.

Whether a satisfactory offer arrives is another matter. It is not yet clear what the asking price would be, and it seems unlikely that one sufficient would arrive from another La Liga side. Equally, Juanmi does not hold a major cachet outside of Spain.