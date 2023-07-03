Manchester City negotiating for Atletico Madrid playmaker

Manchester City are reportedly looking to bring in Atletico Madrid playmaker Rodrigo Riquelme, according to reports in Spain.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder enjoyed a solid season for Girona last campaign, and was due to return to Atletico Madrid this summer, although it was not yet clear what kind of role he would play.

Capable of playing out wide or more centrally in an advanced role, Riquelme showed he can beat defenders, create angles, and that he has a thumping shot this season. Scoring 5 times and assisting on 4 occasions in 35 games, he was important to Michel Sanchez, although never a guaranteed starter.

💣🚨| JUST IN: Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City are negotiating for Rodrigo Riquelme. • City offered €15m plus €6m in bonuses, but Atleti has REJECTED. • They will continue to negotiate. [🎖️: @MatteMoretto] pic.twitter.com/Fm5ClRNC1U — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 3, 2023

According to Angel Garcia, as then backed up by Matteo Moretto, Manchester City opened talks with Atletico over a €15m deal plus €6m in bonuses. Although there are differing reports, Riquelme has a release clause in excess of €60m, but talks are still ongoing.

Relevo say that Riquelme is keen either to take the next step at Atletico or make a permanent move away from Los Colchoneros.

💣🚨| BREAKING: Rodrigo Riquelme is not considering another loan spell. His plan is either Atleti or a permanent transfer, where he prefers a team that competes in European competitions. 🇪🇸 [🎖️: @hugocerezo, @relevo] pic.twitter.com/vgulgPbKtI — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 3, 2023

As part of the City Group, it would be no surprise if Riquelme had caught the eye of those with links to City, and seemingly their plan would be to leave Riquelme on loan at Girona for a further season if their bid is successful.

Riquelme is no doubt good enough to be a useful player for Atletico, but there are doubts about his role. Unless Diego Simeone trusts him enough to play second fiddle to Antoine Griezmann, then none of his natural positions have been used frequently by Atletico of late.