Girona closing in on Bayern Munich veteran on a free

Girona are closing in on their second signing of the summer, with former Bayern Munich defender Daley Blind close to a deal.

According to Sport, the 33-year-old is already looking for a house in Girona, with an agreement between the club and Blind all but official. He left Bayern Munich on a free after his contract expired. Blind joined Bayern in January after leaving Ajax, and was part of their side that won the Bundesliga, although he made just five appearances.

Blind would bring valuable experience, versatility and a stylistic fit to the team. Blind is excellent with the ball at his feet, something Michel Sanchez likes to see from his defenders. The Dutchman can also play anywhere across the backline or in midfield, which is a handy trait for any manager.

With Girona losing a number of players through expiring loan deals, and potentially Oriol Romeu to Barcelona too, Michel will be grateful for the addition of Blind if it does indeed happen.