Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid fast-tracking teenage goalkeeper

Real Madrid are set to fast-track youngster Fran Gonzalez’s development, and will have him working with the first team next season.

According to Marca, Gonzalez has impressed goalkeeping coach Luis Llopis, and as a result Carlo Ancelotti has given the green light in order to have him training with the first team during the week.

At the weekend, Diego Pineiro will take the role of third goalkeeper for Los Blancos, as he is neither first-choice for Castilla either. Gonzalez will then compete with the likes of Mario de Luis and Lucas Canizares for starts under coach Raul Gonzalez. Luis Lopez is expected to depart this summer.

Gonzalez’s future appears bright, with some at the club even seeing trademarks of Thibaut Courtois within him. Certainly at just 18, he stands at nearly two metres tall (6 foot 5′), and given the Belgian is likely the best in the world, he could barely receive better praise.