Barcelona President Joan Laporta lowers expectations for Sergio Busquets replacement

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has admitted coach Xavi Hernandez may have to mend and make do with what the club can afford this summer. The latter called a replacement for Sergio Busquets their number one priority this summer, but Laporta has explained that his preferred targets are out of range.

In a recent interview with La Vanguardia, carried by Marca, Laporta was asked about the pivot position.

“He [Xavi] understands the club’s situation. He would like to strengthen the midfield, but he knows that some options are unfeasible and we would be making a mistake (to go for them).”

“He wants to continue and there will be no problem,” he said on signing Xavi to a new deal.

Originally it was reported that Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was Xavi’s preferred option, but not only was he unaffordable (€60m release clause), but also wants to stay at La Real. Since, the names of Dani Parejo, Marcelo Brozovic and even Joshua Kimmich have been bandied about.

Laporta: "A pivot? Xavi understands the situation of the club. He knows that some options are not realistic and it would be wrong to sign one of them. It would cut the progression of Marc Casadó, Pau Prim, Gerard Hernández and Marc Bernal. First we have to look at what we have." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 3, 2023

Now the favourite is Girona veteran Oriol Romeu. A former La Masia product, Romeu enjoyed an excellent return to Spain, leading Girona to a comfortable midtable finish a year after promotion. He is likely neither the club nor Xavi’s first choice, but could be a usefdul addition. Laporta also opined on him.

“He has had an extraordinary year at Girona, he was at La Masia. This type of option is being worked on by the technical department. We’ll see.”

